UK Men’s Shed announce Shed of the Year Awards finalists

UK Men’s Shed Association (UKMSA) has announced the finalists for this year’s Shed of the Awards, their national award scheme which recognises groups and individuals that make a difference in their Men’s Shed and local communities.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Each year entries get better and better. With more submissions than ever, and of such a high standard, this year’s finalists have really highlighted the excellent work they are all doing in their local communities.”

“We know how well Men’s Shed participation helps with loneliness, social isolation and both physical and mental health. These finalists demonstrate the breadth, depth and creativity of the projects they each undertake and the impact they have on participants and the wider community”, commented Rob Lloyd, chair of the Trustees of UKMSA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s overall winner, Bootle Tool Shed has designed and made the bespoke Shed of The Year trophy to hand over to the 2024 winner.

Letchworth Men's Shed

This year’s finalists by awards category are:

Health and Wellbeing Impact of the Year

· Caerau Men’s Shed

· Medway Men In Sheds

· Hythe Shed (at the pier)

Shed Partnership of the Year 2024

· Pontypridd Men’s Shed

· Letchworth Men In Sheds

· Broadstairs Town Shed

Shed Volunteer of the Year 2024

· Mark Mantle, Ludlow Men’s Shed

· David Finch, Men’s Shed Blaenau Gwent

· Chris Oldfield, Bethlem Community Men’s Shed

Community Project of the Year 2024

· Rhyl Men’s Shed

· Heatons’ Men In Sheds

· Llanfyllin Shed

Shed of the Year

· Petersfield Men’s Shed

· Poringland and District Men’s Shed

· Shrewsbury Men’s Shed

All finalists have been invited by Mr Speaker, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP to the Shed of the Year Awards and Afternoon Tea taking place in the State Rooms of the Speaker’s House in the House of Commons on International Men’s Day, Tuesday 19th November 2024.

The Shed Awards are sponsored by TiteFix, with specially designed trophies for the winners created by Carveco.

For more details please visit: https://menssheds.org.uk/shed-awards-2024/