Two cats looking for a new home

Trinity and Neo

This lovely pair are looking for their forever home together, as the only pets; Neo, black and white male and Trinity, tabby and white female; approx. 1yr old.

Trinity is confident and will come up and introduce herself; she loves strokes and being around people. Her mate, Neo, is gaining confidence daily and will now come up and greet new people and happy for strokes. They are very gentle. They are both quite playful, enjoy batting toy mice and chasing feather teaser rod but their favourite things are chase track cat toys, where you'll see them hitting the ball between each other.

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with an owner/s who will give them the time/patience to get used to their new home. They would like direct access to a garden once they have had their settling in period away from main/through roads.