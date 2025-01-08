Tring’s Festive Triumph: Christmas competition lights up high street and fuels local revival

Winner Anne Campkin In front Of Organisers Almar

This December, Tring’s High Street was alive with festive cheer as local shops banded together to launch a heartwarming Christmas initiative, designed to revive the community’s shopping hub.

The event, called "12 Shops for Christmas," encouraged shoppers to explore the variety of independent stores the high street has to offer while spreading holiday joy.

The competition was simple but effective. Participants collected a card and set out to get it stamped by 12 different shops, including craft stores, gift shops, pharmacys, and hardware etc.

The community responded enthusiastically, with completed cards pouring in as shoppers discovered the charm of their local businesses. After much excitement, two winners were selected, with Anne Campkin taking first prize. She walked away with a stunning gift hamper, packed with goodies contributed by the high street shops. The event not only created a buzz around town but also reminded residents of the importance of supporting their local businesses.

Organizers hope to make the competition an annual tradition. This event truly brought the Christmas spirit to life and helped keep our high street thriving! A huge thank you goes out to the participating businesses (see below) and, most importantly, the shoppers who made it all possible. As we head into 2025, remember to shop local and help keep Tring’s high street alive for years to come.

Almar, Altered Image, B.Smart Dry Cleaners, Black sheep interiors, Chiltern Groomers, Fancy That, Graces, healthfare, House Of Cards, Inner Peace, Maggie J, Magnolia of Tring, Metcalfes, Oh Lucky, Our bookshop, Pam’s, Primos, Pyramid Pharmacy, Rooney’s Pharmacy, Sandwich Plus, The Beauty Hideaway & The Market House.