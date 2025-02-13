Tring Park School's rising star dancer Jakob triumphs at the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2025

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is delighted to congratulate Jakob Wheway Hughes, a talented 17-year-old dancer and student at the Hertfordshire-based vocational school, on his remarkable achievement at one of the world’s most esteemed ballet competitions, Prix de Lausanne 2025.

During this year’s competition, 85 performers took part and 20 made it through to the finals, held on 8th February in front of an audience at the Beaulieu Theatre, Lausanne Switzerland. Among the finalists, Jakob distinguished himself by winning three significant awards, including the coveted ‘Contemporary Dance’ award.

Jakob's exceptional performances earned him the Web Audience Favourite and the Aud Jebsen Scholarship, in addition to claiming top spot for Contemporary Dance. His success at this internationally renowned competition highlights his dedication, skill, and potential in the world of dance.

Commenting on this life-changing experience, Jakob says; “Travelling to Lausanne to compete in the Prix de Lausanne has been my dream since I was a young child. The reality of this past 10 days has been both daunting and exhilarating at the same time. Witnessing the standard technically and artistically of the other dancers, lit a fire underneath me making me push harder. I am deeply humbled by the support from everyone, especially those who voted for me in the public vote, and for allowing me to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment to gain such immense knowledge from the most talented young dancers in the world.”

Simon Larter-Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts comments; “We are incredibly proud of Jakob here at Tring Park School, in what is set to be a defining moment for such a talented and deserving young dancer. The Prix is the most prestigious dance competition in the world, and catapults young dancers into extraordinary careers. I also want to acknowledge the exceptional Antony Dowson, Artistic Director of Encore and Graduate Programmes and the school’s wider dance faculty for their continuous support and nurturing of our talented students. This success is a testament to their ongoing dedication and effort.”

“Jakob was the only UK dancer in the competition, selected from over 1,000 dancers worldwide, which in itself is an incredible achievement. We can’t wait to see what’s next for him!” concludes Larter-Evans.

Jakob performing at Prix de Lausanne 2025

Jakob performing at Prix de Lausanne 2025

Jakob performs at Prix de Lausanne 2025