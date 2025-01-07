Tring Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Thomas Ball Children's Cancer Fund with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Tring Garden Centre Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to Thomas Ball Children's Cancer Fund as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Jeanette Hedley nominated Elaine Ball at the charity for the competition saying: " Elaine lost her son to neuroblastoma many years ago and his dying wish was for holidays to be provided for families whose children had a terminal cancer diagnosis. She has devoted her life to fundraising and providing free holiday accommodation at a site in Highcliffe and providing once-in-a-lifetime trips to places like Disneyland. Her tireless work has benefitted hundreds of children and their families in their most desperate days. She somehow always remains cheerful, never tires of fundraising and constantly engages with the local community to spread knowledge of the charity. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”