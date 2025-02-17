Tring Brewery raises ten thousand pounds for Hector’s House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tring Brewery have presented a cheque for over ten thousand pounds to a Berkhamsted-based men’s mental wellbeing charity.

Tring Brewery have announced the results of their 2024 charity campaigning, having raised over ten thousand pounds for Hector’s House.

Hector’s House was founded in 2016 to campaign in the name of Hector Stringer, a Tring local who sadly took his life aged 18. Hector’s House aims to prevent suicide and reduce mental health stigma through education, awareness and support.

Tring’s campaign for Hector’s House started in January 2024 and has seen activities including an exciting online raffle, collections at all four of the brewery’s membership nights and a sell-out charity beer festival (ToadFest) hosted in May.

Sam from Tring Brewery (centre-right, holding cheque) presents a cheque for £10,142.60 to Robert Stringer (left-centre, Hector’s father and charity founder + trustee) and Dec (front-centre, charity campaigns and events assistant) from Hector’s House, flanked by members of Hector’s House ‘Gentle-man’s Club’.

The release of ‘Whitewater’ marked the campaign’s launch – one of twelve specials that were brewed to champion Hector’s House. Beer names and imagery were drawn from the vivid realm of local legend, with ales such as ‘Kingmaker’ and ‘Dazzle N’ Trap’ enjoyed by discerning drinkers in the home-counties.

In November, a special ‘Hop Scented Beard Oil’ was released in collaboration with beauty maker Bare Essentials, with all profits given to Hector’s House. A limited run of 100 bottles were scented with fruity aromas and real hop extract, styled on Tring’s popular ‘Raven King’ IPA. Raven King Beard Oil was put on sale in the brewery’s shop and online store, raising close to £500 for the Hector’s House charity pot.

The brewery’s annual raffle accounted for close to a third of the overall pot, with £1500 raised in the space of just three weeks.

Food and drink items were donated by nearby artisans Yvette’s Chocolates and Puddingstone Distillery. Experiential prizes from The Alford Arms pub (Frithsden) and The Rex Cinema (Berkhamsted) were joined by vouchers from surrounding institutes like Watford Football Club and The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead.

Hector’s House were nominated to be Tring Brewery’s charity of choice for 2024 by resident brewer Sam Reed, who is a Hector’s House ambassador, and was a close friend of Hector Stringer.

Tring contributed a veritable ‘cherry on the cake’ with their own raffle prize donations. Brewery contributions included membership to their Golden Toad Club, a unique Beer for a Year card (60 litres of draught ale to be taken in any increment) and a much lauded ‘Brew Your Own Beer’ experience.

The winner of Tring’s big-ticket item, Brew Your Own Beer, will work with the brewery to design and produce their very own ale.

Sam Reed (Tring brewer and Hector’s House ambassador) was joined by Hector’s House community members at Tring’s brewery shop, where a cheque for £10,142.60 was presented to the charity on Thursday January 30th.

Upon presenting the cheque, Sam (brewer at Tring Brewery) commented:

Kingmaker, one of Tring’s local legend themed specials, brewed for the month of March. Kingmaker is a reference to the Battle of Barnet - a decisive engagement in the Wars of the Roses. The clash, along with the subsequent Battle of Tewkesbury, secured the throne for Edward IV.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to champion Hector’s House, we are thrilled help with their amazing work.

As a close friend of Hector, it has meant a great deal to generate funds that will enable Hector’s House to assist local men. Great strides have been made in the recognition of our mental health in recent years, though there is still much work to be done and Hector’s House are excelling in their efforts. Long may their work continue!”

Hector’s House Founder and Trustee Robert Stringer said:

“On a personal basis, the family and I could not have been more touched by the support received from Tring Brewery, linking back to Sam, a super human who has personally supported the family and Hector’s House, particularly with Hector’s Gentleman’s Club.

Over the many years, Tring Brewery have supported Hector’s House in so many ways.

However, what has been achieved in the past year has been phenomenal. An utterly incredible amount raised, which will ensure we can provide tailored support to the community. Moreover, the awareness raised at Tring Brewery events, beer mats, pump tags (please edit) and the like, has really helped us in raising awareness which is a crucial part of our mission.

On behalf of our beneficiaries, the team, Trustees and family, I am entirely humbled and grateful to Tring Brewery. Thank you.”

Here’s to the incredible work of Hector’s House: something we can all raise a glass to!

Funds raised for Hector’s House will be used to prevent suicide and reduce mental health stigma through education, awareness and support.

If you or someone you know needs mental wellbeing assistance, or you would like to help with local wellbeing awareness, please do reach out to Hector’s House at www.hectorshouse.org.uk