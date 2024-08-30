Treasured independent jewellers bid farewell to The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved independent jewellery store Lawrence Warren is set to bid farewell to The Marlowes Shopping Centre this week after 34 years of trading.

The jewellers has established itself as one of the stores at the heart of the centre, and has been a part of The Marlowes for 34 years since its opening in 1990. Its closing comes in the wake of Larry Baum’s retirement after his 48 years of service at the company.

Originally located in the North Mall, Lawrence Warren moved to the central hub of the shopping centre, Centre Court, where it remained for many years. Many of the staff have worked alongside Larry since starting at the branch at a young age, and have become friendly and familiar faces for the people of Hemel Hempstead, showcasing their product expertise and exceptional customer service.

The store’s last day of trading is set to be Saturday, 31st August, with their closing down store-wide sale granting customers a discount of 20% off on top of their prices. Their store boasts a wide array of pre-loved unique pieces and stunning jewellery at entry level prices.

Larry Baum was surprised by the management team at The Marlowes Shopping Centre with a cake to celebrate his retirement and card expressing their gratitude and well-wishes for the years ahead.

Larry commented “I have enjoyed seeing all of my customers throughout the years, some of which have been coming to me since day one. I have seen generations come through, first the parents and then the children! I’d like to thank my customers for their loyalty, it has been lovely serving them. I’ve got on with the other stores too, it’s a community here!”

When asked how he plans to spend his retirement, Larry replied “More fishing! And more gardening!”.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We have been so lucky to have Larry and his team at The Marlowes for so many years. The store, Lawrence Warren, has become a much-loved destination for so many shoppers in Hemel Hempstead and beyond, and Larry has always delivered impeccable service, and always with a smile.

"It was an honour to present him with a cake and card in celebration of his retirement, and on behalf of the whole team at The Marlowes we wish him a restful and happy retirement. The presence of him and his team will be sorely missed.”