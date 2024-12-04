ToyHub receives Breakspear Park’s final Community Fund £1,000 donation

Breakspear Park, a business park in Hemel Hempstead, is thrilled to announce ToyHub as the final winner of its highly successful community charity campaign.

Over the past two years, the campaign has distributed a £1,000 grant every quarter to Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups, and community services, garnering an overwhelming response from employees and the public who nominated and voted for local causes.

The final batch of nominees included 1187 (Hemel Hempstead) Squadron, ToyHub, and Random Café. With close to 1,300 votes cast, it was a tight race, but ToyHub emerged victorious with an impressive 618 votes—perfectly timed for the Christmas season.

ToyHub’s mission is to ensure that every local child in the HP4 and HP23 postcodes has a gift to open at Christmas. They provide parents and caregivers with unwrapped, age-appropriate presents for children from birth to 18 years old.

Louise Barron, a trustee for ToyHub, received a £1,000 cheque from Dina Mistry, the marketing manager at Breakspear Park. On winning, Louise said:

“On behalf of everyone at ToyHub, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Breakspear Park for this incredibly generous donation and to everyone who voted for us—we are so grateful for your support. Christmas is a magical time for many, but for some families it also brings overwhelming stress as they face financial and emotional pressures. At ToyHub, we aim to alleviate some of that burden by ensuring parents and carers can give their children a meaningful gift.

“To know that we’ll be able to make this festive season a little brighter for so many local children is beyond rewarding. Breakspear Park’s support has been invaluable and will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission to bring joy and a sense of normality to families in our community. Thank you for helping us make Christmas special!”

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, added:

“A huge congratulations to ToyHub and all our finalists! Each of these organisations does extraordinary work, and it’s been a privilege to witness their dedication to improving the lives of local residents. ToyHub’s mission of ensuring every child wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning is both inspiring and heartwarming. It feels particularly fitting for them to be the final recipient of our Community Fund this year.

“This campaign has been a true labour of love for everyone at Breakspear Park. Over the past two years, it has allowed us to give back to the community that we work in every day. Seeing the positive impact this initiative has had on causes and knowing it will continue to help local residents in need is truly the highlight of this journey. We are honoured to play a small part in spreading joy and making a difference. As the campaign now concludes, we hope its impact on local charities and community groups will leave a lasting mark on Hertfordshire, reflecting the strength of community spirit and support in the region.”