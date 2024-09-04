Top 20 roads for speeding in Hertfordshire revealed as £5m worth of fines issued in the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering 158,000 speeding fines have been issued by Hertfordshire Police in the last three years

An eye-watering £16 million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Hertfordshire drivers in the last three years, with £5m handed out this past year.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 49,755 Penalty Charge Notices were handed to drivers by Hertfordshire Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.

The worst was on the M25 motorway between Junctions 17-16 anti-clockwise, where 4,003 drivers were hit with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for speeding.

Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 52,541 speeding fines to motorists and a further 55,630 the following year.

On the top 20 roads in Hertfordshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year, 22,430 were caught by variable speed cameras.

Unlike average speed cameras, these aren’t typically operational all the time. They’re usually activated when the speed limit is lowered due to congestion or hazardous weather conditions.

A further 8,971 were caught on the 20 roads by fixed cameras. These are installed in one place and are typically used to detect speeding and red-light violations in areas with a high risk of collisions.

Some 2,215 motorists were captured speeding by an average camera which works by recording speed at two different points.

According to AA, they don’t capture speed in a single flash - instead, they monitor speed over a length of road.

Mobile speed cameras caught another 1,642 drivers on the following roads.

Here are the 20 roads in Hertfordshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24

Location Number of NIPs M25 Motorway, Jnc 17-16, Anti-Clockwise 4003 M25 Motorway, Jnc 19-18, Anti-Clockwise 3674 M25 Motorway, Jnc 24-23, Anti-Clockwise 3560 M1 Motorway, Between Jnc 7-6A, Southbound 3042 M25 Motorway, Jnc 23-22, Anti-Clockwise 2637 B653 Lower Luton Road, South of Bowers Heath Lane, Southbound, Harpenden 2572 M1 Motorway, Between Jnc 8-9, Northbound 2269 A10 Great Cambridge Road, Northbound, Wormley 2215 A414 Stanstead Abbotts By-Pass, near Briggens Park, Eastbound, Stanstead Abbotts 1302 M25 Motorway, Jnc 19-20, Clockwise 1172 M1 Motorway, Between Jnc 9-8, Southbound 1143 A412 Rickmansworth Road, Northeast of Cassiobury Park Avenue, Northeast-bound, Watford 1100 A4125 Eastbury Rd, near Manning Court, bi-directional, Watford 1095 High Wych Rd, nr Rivers Hospital, Sawbridgeworth 950 M25 Motorway, Jnc 21A-22, Clockwise 930 A412 Scots Hill, near Copthorne Road, Eastbound, Croxley Green, Rickmansworth 735 A412 Uxbridge Road, west of Money Hill Road, Bi-directional, Rickmansworth 733 A414 St Albans Road, East of Wood Crescent, Westbound, Hemel Hempstead 725 A414 Stanstead Abbotts By-Pass, near Briggens Park, Westbound, Stanstead Abbotts 709 B4505 Chesham Road, Southwest of Hyde Lane, Bovingdon 693

According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be sent a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.

If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

