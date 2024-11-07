Tom Fletcher's There's a Monster in Your Show comes to Hertford!

Based on the best-selling picture book series, Tom Fletcher's new family musical will play at BEAM in Hertford on 16 and 17 November as part of a major UK theatre tour.

There's a Monster in Your Show has now been seen by more than 25,000 youngsters and their families, having recently completed its second tour and a Summer Season at the famous Riverside Studios in London.

Expect a high-energy 50-minute adventure with singing, dancing and a heap of interaction. Mother & Baby Magazine called it, 'The perfect toddler theatre show'.

There's plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with moments to enjoy together.

The cast of There's a Monster in your Show

Tom Fletcher said: “It’s been an amazing experience to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage and to meet the characters that I invented in my head!

"There's a Monster In Your Show is the perfect first theatre trip for young families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are actively encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance!”

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!

Tickets and Info: https://beamhertford.co.uk/events/theres-a-monster-in-your-show/