Therapeutic “video games” help tackle childhood anxiety in Hertfordshire

A pioneering intervention which gives children and families on-demand access to a therapeutic mobile game to ease childhood anxiety has had a positive impact in Hertfordshire.

Called Lumi Nova, the NICE-recommended immersive game combines a gold-standard therapeutic approach - Cognitive Behavioural Therapy - with ethical and immersive gaming delivered via a mobile app.

Lumi Nova, in partnership with Hertfordshire Mind Network, was commissioned by Hertfordshire’s Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) system in September 2022 as part of its CYPMHS System Redesign Programme. The investment was made to help improve access to Early Help support services and reduce waiting times across all services for children and young people in Hertfordshire.

Since launching in Hertfordshire, over 1800 children and young people aged 7-12 in the county have accessed Lumi Nova via schools, community and voluntary sector organisations, Hertfordshire County Council and local NHS organisations, with 90% demonstrating reliable improvement or non-deterioration.

Lumi Nova helps children to self-manage their worries and build lifelong mental resilience.

Increasing access for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and from ethnically diverse backgrounds

Data shows Lumi Nova has driven positive outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in Hertfordshire. The design of Lumi Nova is child-centred and can offer an engaging, non-stigmatising therapeutic intervention for many children and young people, whilst taking into consideration their individual needs.

Lumi Nova has seen high engagementfrom children and young people with SEND in Hertfordshire – around 20% or 1 in 5 users in the region had SEND.

In addition, engagement with Lumi Nova by children and young people from ethnically diverse groups who often experience greater difficulties in accessing mental health support is around 1 in 6 (16.5%) in Hertfordshire.

Sarah, a mum from Hertfordshire whose daughter has used Lumi Nova, comments: “Before using Lumi Nova, Vi struggled with social anxiety. Not only did the game help her overcome her worries, but it has also helped me better understand what was fuelling her anxiety so I can better support her. The tools Vi has learned through Lumi Nova are already translating into the real world, where she’s more forthcoming when she’s worried about something and is better at communicating what she needs. Since confronting some of her challenges with the help of Lumi Nova, Vi has spoken in front her class as part of ‘Show and Tell’, has participated in recitals and has joined in with activities in Cub Scouts. The service has made her feel really special and listened to. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The service has received strong endorsements from parents and professionals in Hertfordshire, with one parent saying: “He has started to sleep in his bedroom again. It has been a big help in getting him to even consider the idea of not sleeping in our room. [It’s] not been easy but it has helped reduce the melt downs.”

Another parent shared: “My daughter felt in control of her anxieties while she used Lumi Nova - it gave her some much needed agency. She also understood what was going to happen at each stage and why, so she was engaged and on board with the process. I noticed she became more confident and excited to be using the app.”

Carys Norman, Director of Children and Young People, Counselling and Crisis Services at Herts Mind Network, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with BfB Labs, to offer Lumi Nova as a self-sign-up model, through our With Youth service – making it more accessible and inclusive to all. We are pleased to see the positive impact it is having on reaching diverse groups of individuals.

"With no need for a referral, and no lengthy waiting lists, evidence-based support is available immediately, and on the young person’s terms. We are proud to partner with BfB Labs, to bring this innovative intervention across Hertfordshire, to fulfil our commitment of delivering timely, flexible, person-centered mental health support to children and young people, and their families in this county.”

Miranda Gittos, co-chair of Hertfordshire’s Children and Young People’s Emotional Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Hertfordshire’s CYPMHS are delighted that so many young people are benefiting from using Lumi Nova to help tackle their fears and worries. This fun, therapeutic game is free to use for the county’s children and young people who are registered with a Hertfordshire GP, as part of With Youth’s Digital Wellbeing Service.

“We will keep encouraging families and young people to seek the help they need, as soon as problems with their emotional wellbeing/mental health arise. Lumi Nova and With Youth are digital services that form part of a wide range of support services available to help young people and families in Hertfordshire.”

Manjul Rathee, founder and CEO of BFB Labs, the social impact organisation behind Lumi Nova, comments: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see Lumi Nova drive positive outcomes in Hertfordshire, particularly among children with special educational needs and disabilities and/or neurodiversity. The results are particularly significant following the release of NHS operational planning guidance earlier this year, which outlines an ambition to reduce reliance on mental health inpatient care for people with autism and learning disabilities.

“By making mental healthcare for children more inclusive and accessible, we are empowering them to manage their anxiety, whilst ensuring children from under-represented groups can access the care they need. Widening access is a critical part of our mission, so we’re delighted to see the impact being felt in Hertfordshire, and look forward to continuing to support children in the region to navigate challenges and build resilience.”

Lumi Nova has been co-designed by social enterprise BFB Labs along with children, parents, NHS clinicians, educators and mental health experts to act as a first-line treatment option to support anxiety in children before interventions like therapy are considered, whilst they wait for, or alongside other support. The service aims to bridge the gap in mental healthcare provision for children with mild to moderate anxiety and improve access to inclusive and timely care.

Lumi Nova gives children instant access to an age-appropriate therapeutic mobile game to self-manage their worries and build lifelong mental resilience. The intervention takes children through a series of personalised quests - such as imagining and drawing themselves in particular scenarios or watching immersive videos before facing their worries in real life - to gradually expose them to their fears and anxieties and give them the tools to overcome them.

Lumi Nova is available in approximately 20 areas of the UK including Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Devon, Lincolnshire and Wakefield. To find out if Lumi Nova is available in your area, parents can visit www.luminova.app/get-access.

Families in Hertfordshire are able to access the intervention online without the need for prescription or referral via Lumi Nova’s digital self-signup hub accessible through Hertfordshire Mind Network’s ‘With Youth’ service. The self sign-up model allows for immediate, on-demand access without waiting lists. The service remains available for children and families in the region to sign up for now.

The Lumi Nova app is available on Android and iOS (with support for older, low-cost devices, to ensure all families are able to access the app).

Half of all mental health disorders start by the age of 14, yet up to 70% of children and young people don’t get access to timely, appropriate care. Left untreated, mental health issues can escalate and become harder to treat.