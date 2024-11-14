The XC installs adapted harness for young climbers with additional needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The XC in Hemel Hempstead has installed a specially adapted climbing harness giving children and young people with additional needs the opportunity to enjoy the thrill and benefits of climbing.

As a not-for-profit organisation, The XC dedicates all proceeds to Absolutely Together, a local charity committed to enhancing the lives of families who have children and young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). It provides free access to leisure activities that may otherwise be inaccessible.

With the introduction of the specially adapted harness, families and young people supported by Absolutely Together can experience the climbing wall for free.

Matt Schofield from The XC commented: “We’re thrilled to have this specialist equipment at The XC, making our climbing wall accessible for everyone. Now, regardless of ability or additional needs, young people can experience the joy of climbing with the guidance of our expert instructors.

“Climbing offers tremendous benefits to young people with SEND, supporting their physical fitness and confidence. It’s a valuable addition to our centre, helping us to ensure every young person can reach new heights – quite literally.”

Absolutely Together’s Smiles Programme provides weekly sessions, including free access to The XC’s climbing wall, fun days out, and various other activities. Families who have young people with additional needs and schools for SEND students can find out more by emailing [email protected].