The Wellness Hub in Berkhamsted is on the lookout to collaborate with local charities
After the success of the event, The Wellness Hub is now on the lookout to collaborate with other local charities, as well as small local businesses who would like their products showcased at The Wellness Hub.
Emma James, Owner & Founder of The Wellness Hub in Berkhamsted, commented: "I want people to thrive not just survive. If you have an idea for an event, come and talk to me! Collaboration is key. The Wellness Hub is on the lookout for local charitable event ideas and products with a wellness angle."
For more information about what The Wellness Hub has to offer - an extensive range of treatments from acupuncture to massage, physio to pelvic care and cryotherapy - visit: the-wellness-hub.co.uk/