The Red Shed Project ‘so grateful’ for £8,700 donation for new facility
With funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket, The Red Shed Project has been able to buy an insulated garden shed, meaning they can now offer activities all year round, regardless of the weather.
Derek Richards, CEO, The Red Shed Project. said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this generous support from the Morrisons Foundation, which will enable us to create a new Activity Shed at our new Welwyn Garden City site.
"The Red Shed exists to improve the wellbeing of people living with dementia and their carers through therapeutic gardening and related activities.
"This new space will provide a warm, accessible space where we can host workshops, social sessions and seasonal projects, helping people to stay connected, active and feel supported.
"We are so grateful for this funding, which will make a real and lasting difference to those in our community living with dementia and their carers.”
Led by their experienced workshop leaders, who are trained in horticulture and horticultural therapy and are supported by a team of volunteers, The Red Shed Project provides a service for people living with dementia and their carers.
Together they deliver garden-based activities and experiences aimed to improve and enhance physical and mental health, well being and alleviate loneliness and isolation. For more information on the charity’s work visit: https://www.theredshed.garden/