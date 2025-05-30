The Marlowes Shopping sees Jurassic invasion for half-term

The Marlowes Shopping Centre saw a Jurassic takeover this half term, with a free ‘Dino Day’ event on Wednesday 28th May for families to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the centre were delighted to come face-to-face with the seven metre long T-Rex ‘Chomp’ in the South Mall throughout the day, whose roarsome entrance caused quite a stir! Families enjoyed interacting with the fiersome giant and posing for photos, and were delighted to meet the friendly baby dinosaurs Bash, Nibbles and Sky too for an experience to remember.

A Jurassic trail was also free to enjoy, taking young explorers on an adventure around the shopping centre to locate eight dinosaurs within shop windows, in the hopes of winning a £50 voucher to spend in-store at The Entertainer. Attendees are encouraged to keep an eye out for the prize draw, set to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who came along on the day can also enter the ongoing photo competition on The Marlowes’ Facebook page, giving attendees the chance to win a £25 B&M voucher when they share their photos from the day.

Dino Day

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along to enjoy our amazing Dino Day this half term. We’re pleased to offer a range of free events to our local community, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying meeting the ferocious Chomp and the adorable baby dinosaurs. Keep an eye on our social media and website for more information regarding upcoming events at The Marlowes – coming soon!”

The Marlowes Shopping Centre is home to a vast range of High Street favourites such as B&M, Marks and Spencer, JD Sports, New Look and The Entertainer, as well as local independent stores. Their selection of eateries offers a variety of choice for those looking for some rest and refreshment on their shopping trip.