The Marlowes Shopping Centre shows support for Dementia Awareness Week
The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has been at the forefront of community support in the town, and are continuing to show their support for current issues with moments of reflection for Dementia Awareness Week at the centre.
The Marlowes welcomed a team from the charity (their chosen charity for 2024) on Tuesday 14th May, to talk to the community about any queries or concerns they may have regarding dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The centre has also decked out their ‘Inspiration Pod’ in support, which serves as a moment to pause and find out more about the charities work amongst the bustling atmosphere of the shopping centre.
Across the week, forget-me-not pins will be available to purchase from the Guest Services Desk to show support for the charity, with all funds raised going directly towards additional research.
The Marlowes have shown their support for Alzheimer’s Society across the year already, starting with the introduction of their monthly Coffee Mornings held on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am – 12pm. Each event sees specialist staff in attendance to speak to anyone regarding questions in relation to Alzheimer’s and dementia alongside a friendly cuppa. It is a great opportunity to meet like minded people, gain clarity over health concerns, or even just speak to somebody for a chat.
The coffee mornings are held in The Marlowes’ Community Hub, located next to Savers, and are free to attend.
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are very proud to be showing our support for our chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society, across Dementia Awareness Week this week. Dementia and Alzheimer’s can be very scary diagnoses for many and still carry a lot of taboo, so anything to try and destigmatize this is always a fantastic feat in our eyes. We encourage anyone who is curious to stop by our Coffee Mornings also. It is a friendly and relaxed environment and a great opportunity to receive face-to-face advice for yourself or someone you know. We look forward to welcoming you.”