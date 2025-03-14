The Marlowes Shopping Centre raises £4,440 for Alzheimer’s Society

Cheque Presentation

The Marlowes Shopping Centre have presented a cheque for £4,400 to their charity of the year, Alzheimer’s Society.

The money has been raised from the generosity of the centre’s shoppers, who have visited events throughout the year such as charity Christmas wrapping stalls and the highly popular Christmas grotto, as well as staff who have raised money on fun days such as the charity’s own ‘Elf Day’ – encouraging fancy dress at the centre.

Alzheimer’s Society were chosen as The Marlowes’ charity of the year for 2024 after striking up a partnership to run their monthly Coffee Mornings, held on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am – 12pm, where charity experts offer free advice or a friendly cuppa to those who have concerns about Alzheimer’s or Dementia. The mornings have been very popular, and led to the charity remaining as the centre’s chosen charity for 2025.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We were so thrilled to present Alzheimer’s Society with a cheque for £4,400 after the continued fundraising efforts of our team and generous customers. This money will be used to fund life saving research for those battling Dementia and Alzheimer’s, so its importance cannot be understated. Congratulations to everyone involved, and we look forward to seeing what our 2025 target will be!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.