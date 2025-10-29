The Marlowes Shopping Centre proudly welcomes back the Poppy Appeal for the 11th year

Royal British Legion

The Marlowes Shopping Centre is once again honoured to support the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal, marking its 11th consecutive year of partnership with this remarkable cause.

The appeal will be taking place in-centre until Friday 8th November, giving visitors the chance to donate, purchase a poppy, and show their support for our Armed Forces community.

Each year, The Marlowes welcomes the Royal British Legion team and volunteers into the centre with open arms. The presence of the iconic poppy stand serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of remembrance, not only as a tribute to those who have served, but also as a symbol of unity and gratitude within the community

“The poppy means a great deal to us here at The Marlowes” said Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes. “We’re so proud to play our part in supporting this vital campaign once again.”

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Royal British Legion stand, located opposite Deichmann, to make a donation, collect a poppy, or simply take a moment to reflect. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, helps support the incredible work the charity continues to do for veterans and their families across the UK.

The Marlowes extends its heartfelt thanks to all guests and members of the community who continue to support this meaningful cause year after year.

For further details on The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.