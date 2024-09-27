The Marlowes Shopping Centre opens nominations for Community Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead has opened the voting for its Community Awards event for 2024, for its third consecutive year.

The Community Awards are designed to recognise local heroes, with ten categories now open to receive nominations for individuals, companies and organisations showcasing fantastic efforts in supporting the community of Hemel Hempstead.

Nominations will close on Monday 7th October, with voting for shortlisted submissions then opening shortly after to determine the winners. The winners from each category will receive £100 to spend at The Marlowes and a special trophy each.

Members of the public can nominate in each of the ten categories:

Community Awards

· Community Organisation of the Year

· Fundraiser of the Year

· Inspiring Young Person

· Best Teacher Award

· Volunteer of the Year

· The Marlowes Employee of the Year

· Customer Care Award

· Retailer of the Year

· Café/Restaurant of the Year

· Best Window Display

To take part in nominating and voting in the awards, head to The Marlowes’ website or visit Guest Services to submit a slip.

This is a fantastic opportunity to vote for somebody or a local company who has gone above and beyond to inspire and assist their community and will showcase the vibrancy and talent that is so prevalent in the local community.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are back for our third consecutive year for the Community Awards here at The Marlowes! This is a fantastic event that we look forward to each year, and love hearing about all of the inspiring people and groups in our community. If you know someone who deserves some recognition, please feel free to nominate them before nominations close on Monday 7th October! Best of luck!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, and for full terms and conditions, visit The Marlowes website.