The Marlowes Shopping Centre marks Dementia Action Week with free events

The Marlowes Shopping Centre marked Dementia Action week on Monday 19th May with a free informative event, free for the community to attend.

Guests and retailers came together at the Community Hub to take part in a series of interactive experiences designed to stimulate the daily challenges faced by people living with dementia.

The Hub, which is home to the monthly Coffee Mornings in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, saw Dementia Advisors attend to provide information and advice to anyone with concerns regarding dementia. For Dementia Action Week, there were additional hands-on tasks which invited participants to step into the shoes of those living with cognitive and physical impairments, sparking meaningful conversations and building greater empathy across the community.

Many attendees and passers by took part in the mirror drawing challenge – attempting to trace a star while only looking through a mirror to offer a glimpse into the disorientation, dexterity tests – wearing thick gloves to stimulate how loss of fine motor skills can make simple tasks overwhelming, and blurred vision stimulation – special glasses distorting participants’ vision to have an impact on confidence and independence. The tasks proved challenging for many and reflected how eye-opening the activities were.

The day’s activities were part of The Marlowes’ ongoing commitment to supporting dementia awareness. Anyone who missed out is encouraged to come along to the monthly Coffee Mornings, held on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am – 12pm, to speak to the Dementia Advisors from the charity to access information and find support for themselves or loved ones.

Adding to the community spirit surrounding Dementia Action Week, The Marlowes were thrilled to receive hand-knitted donations of forget-me-knot flowers to decorate the flower bench in the South Mall, acting as a poignant symbol of solidarity for those affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s. Shoppers are encouraged to take a moment of reflection on the bench on their next visit to the centre.

Finally, to further extend their support, The Marlowes’ team also dropped off donations to Mountbatten Care Home, strengthening their ties with the local care providers and care home residents and making a positive impact in the lives of those affected.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We were so proud to welcome the community to our Dementia Action Week event last week, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society. Our Community Hub is a fantastic space where our community can seek advice in a safe space, and we encourage anyone who is curious about this service to come along to our next Coffee Morning for more information.”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.