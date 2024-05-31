The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrate spring with seed planting event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrated all the fun of the outdoors this May Half Term, with a free family event.

Located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, families flocked to the Spring Outdoors on Wednesday 29th May to enjoy a day out getting their hands dirty with some seed plantings. Little ones showed off their green thumbs by planting their very own sunflower seeds in soil to take home, and watch them grow throughout the summer.

The event also saw an exciting treasure hunt trail around the centre, with children searching for eight posters in shop windows before taking their completed trail back to Centre Court to receive a sweer treat prize. Completed entries were also submitted into a prize draw to win a £50 Entertainer, with one lucky winner set to be contacted over the coming days.

Face painters were also on hand in the South Mall to transform children into bright and beautiful creatures, characters, superheroes and more, for the cherry on top of what was a truly exciting day out for all.

Face painting fun at The Marlowes

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “It was wonderful to see so many families getting involved with our Spring Outdoors event. We always pride ourselves on offering a great range of free activities for families throughout the school holidays, and this one saw a huge number of attendees getting involved. Keep an eye out for more events to be announced very shortly!”