The Galleria celebrates VE Day in style

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to have welcomed world class swing dance performers, JiveSwing on Sunday, May 4 to celebrate VE Day.

The sensational and internationally acclaimed JiveSwing dancers took centre stage on Sunday for an afternoon of unforgettable entertainment, in true 1940s style.

From 1pm-4pm, visitors were able to experience a wide array of dazzling dance performances from the likes of the JiveSwing Jitterbugs, accompanied by an exceptional live Swing band. Plus sessions were run throughout the day for visitors to learn the JiveSwing moves for themselves.

Hundreds of people came along to get involved and join in the fun. There was fast footwork and feel-good nostalgia aplenty throughout the day, and it was a fantastic celebration of 1940’s dance traditions and community, right in the heart of Hatfield!

Community getting involved

JiveSwing are currently the UK & Europe’s leading vintage dance instructors and performers of authentic swing dances. They tour at least 40 weeks a year, inspiring and wowing people with their high energy shows. In addition to JiveSwing’s national and international competition titles, they’ve featured on Television, Netflix Movies, Radio and Music Video projects.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re thrilled so many people came along to the event this weekend to enjoy but also take part in the event. We’re privileged that Jiveswing could host our VE Day celebrations to celebrate the 80th anniversary. We’re looking forward to doing more events like that that give the community the chance to do something that they love or learn something completely new right in the heart of the town.”

Joseph Sewell, Founder and Lead Dance Teacher at JiveSwing says: “It was a fantastic event at The Galleria on Sunday. From the start visitors were getting involved and becoming fully immersed in the event by learning the steps for themselves, or for those who already know 1940’s dance, having some fun in a new environment with others from the dance community.

"We’re excited to be getting more and more people engaged with JiveSwing and it’s such a poignant time to bring this style of dance to the community. We hope everyone enjoyed the day and it helped make their VE Day celebrations even more memorable, and we look forward to working with The Galleria again in the future.”