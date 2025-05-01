The art of a well-poured pint of Guinness

The original award winning photo.

In early 2025 Guinness ran their ‘Pint of the Year’ photographic competition via social media, and a clear winner was chosen. With it, came voter comments that the image was “like a piece of art and should hang in the Louvre”.

This inspired the team at Guinness to commission Berkhamsted artist Stephen Charlton, to replicate the photograph in his unique painting style. As the ‘painter of pints’, Stephen began the oil painting while recording his progress as he painted, varnished and signed the final piece.

What made the whole process even more exciting was that the winner of the competition had no idea at the time. In late April, Guinness surprised and awarded them with the painting – an unforgettable moment of joy and appreciation was expressed by the team at the Castle inn pub in Pembrokeshire.

Throughout the process, Stephen liaised with Diageo’s social media agency who shared behind-the-scenes photos and video clips to bring followers along for the journey. From the first brush stroke to the final reveal, the story unfolded across various social media platforms, celebrating Stephen’s craftsmanship and creativity. Guinness launched their social media campaign with an initial 20 second reel followed by numerous post carousels on Instagram, demonstrating their collaboration with Stephen and his craft reaching 20k likes on Instagram in just two days.

The Commissioned Guinness painting by artist Stephen Charlton

“As a painter of pints, Guinness recognised something in the way I capture the essence of a perfect pour. This led to a collaboration I was truly honoured to be part of.”

Now, the painting hangs proudly in The Castle Inn, where it’s becoming a conversation starter for visitors who love hearing the story behind it. Glyn, the landlord of the Castle Inn said ”We were surprised and delighted to receive this wonderful painting