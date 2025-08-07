Thames Path Mighty Hike raises £935k for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

On Saturday 26 July over 1,900 people did something Mighty for Macmillan and took on the full and half marathon of the Thames Path Mighty Hike.

So far, they’ve raised over £935k to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer. This takes the overall total from the series to £11.4million with three Mighty Hikes still to take place in August and September.

Emma said: “What an amazing event! I met some truly wonderful souls along the way, some whose courage and dedication blew me away. I've done many events, for different charities, but the Macmillan Mighty Hikes are by far the most emotional.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says:

“The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Thames Path Mighty Hike.

“So far, the 1,900 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £935,000! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

“The waiting list for our 2026 Thames Path Mighty Hike is now open and it’s not too late to take part this summer, with places still available in the South Coast Mighty Hike in Brighton on 27 September. Head to www.macmillan.org.uk/southcoast to find out more.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UK. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Of the money raised, £848,000 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on our Macmillan Support Line for five months. In this time, they could support more than 15,000 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes will be taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.