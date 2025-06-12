Tesco shopper selects Hertfordshire charity to receive a £5,000 donation

Carers in Hertfordshire is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Tesco customers at Potters Bar Superstore were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Carers in Hertfordshire was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Tasneem Choucair, community fundraising officer at Carers in Hertfordshire, said: “We are grateful to Tesco and their customers for this generous donation. It will fund triage and activity days for young carers and their families in Hertfordshire, particularly in the Potters Bar area. This support will help us give young carers, who look after someone close to them who is ill, disabled or elderly, opportunities to have fun, improve their confidence and wellbeing, and develop their skills away from their caring roles."

Tesco Potters Bar colleagues pose with the Stronger Starts ballot box

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Virginia, community champion at Potters Bar Superstore, said: “Tesco Potters Bar is delighted to be participating in Golden Grants. It's a fantastic example how Stronger Starts can make a real difference to our local community. Our customers were really keen to get involved and the recipient truly deserves this support. We are delighted to be able to help them".

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.