Tesco presents cheque for £1,500 to Leverstock Green Playgroup

Tesco is delighted to present a cheque for £1,500 to Leverstock Green Playgroup, awarded as the 1st prize recipient of the Tesco Stronger Starts Grant.

This generous grant will be used to fund essential outdoor play equipment, enhancing the playgroup's facilities and contributing to the children's development and enjoyment.

The Tesco Stronger Starts initiative continues to support local communities, and applications for the grant are still open.

Trish from Tesco presenting the cheque to Leverstock Green Playgroup

For more information and to apply, please visit tescostrongerstarts.org.uk. Congratulations to Leverstock Green Playgroup for their successful application and well-deserved win!

Support for applicants

Community Action Dacorum offers two types of support for local voluntary sector and community groups.

support with completing application questions

support with completing online forms

Please use the contact details below for Community Action Dacorum to access this support.