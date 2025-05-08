Terminally ill former England footballer runs Belfast Marathon during chemotherapy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former international women’s footballer undergoing chemotherapy for terminal brain cancer has completed the Belfast Marathon to raise awareness of the devastating disease.

Amy Carr, who earned 16 caps as England’s youth goalkeeper from 2008-09, crossed the finish line in five hours and eight minutes on Sunday (5 May), just months after being told her second brain tumour is inoperable and life-limiting after she began ‘crying for no reason’.

Amy from Hemel Hempstead is fundraising for the charity, Brain Tumour Research, she said: “I’ve never been known as someone who showed much emotion, so when I bawled my eyes out during bowls at work and watching the TV show, I’m A Celeb, I knew something wasn’t right.”

In November, Amy shared her story of being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 after fainting at the sight of a spider. In December 2024, she received the news that a second, inoperable and life-limiting tumour had developed in a different part of her brain.

Amy finished the Belfast Marathon in 5hr8m

She said: “Gutted doesn’t capture my emotions when I was told my second brain tumour is terminal. It’s been a rollercoaster of feelings, especially as my diagnosis has been stable for so long. An operation is too risky, and I know that I’ve now had all the radiotherapy that I’m allowed.”

Despite muscle weakness and other complications, which caused several falls during her marathon training, the 34-year-old, remained committed to her goal.

She said: “I had the marathon booked before I knew about the second tumour and needing more radiotherapy and chemo. I’m very proud of my achievement. Other than losing hair on both sides of my head from radiotherapy, I’ve felt okay whilst receiving treatment.”

Last year, Amy ran the Dublin Marathon in 4:28 and has raised more than £7,000 for the charity. On Saturday, she is taking part in Tough Mudder in Henley after which she has promised to hang up her running shoes.

Amy Carr goalkeeper England u17s

Amy said: “To know that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease, is unacceptable. Brain Tumour Research has been a charity which has played a huge part in my diagnosis over the last decade. This has been my way of making a difference for future generations diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

Brain tumours kill more women under 35 than breast cancer. There are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Amy’s courage and determination are incredibly moving. Her story highlights just how urgently we need better outcomes for brain tumour patients. By taking on this challenge during treatment, Amy is helping to drive the change we so desperately need. With more investment in research, we can improve survival rates and offer real hope to people affected by this devastating disease.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Amy’s Belfast Marathon fundraiser visit: www.justgiving.com/page/amy-carr-3