Ten-person test tube rack break world record at London Marathon for Pancreatic Cancer UK
On Sunday 27th April 2025, Paul Owen took on the iconic 26.2-mile challenge with teammates Graham Surge, Chris and Fran Setterfield, Richard Yeeles, Jodie Simpson, Marcela Bell, Julie Pritchett, and Claire and Simon Short. United by a shared passion for running and an important cause, the group aimed to break the record for the "Fastest marathon in a ten-person costume," running the entire course dressed as ten test tubes in a test tube rack.
Supported by numerous sponsors, including Machins Solicitors LLP, the team surpassed expectations, completing the marathon in an incredible 5 hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds, shattering the previous record of 6 hours, 32 minutes, and 5 seconds by an astounding 51minutes.
Their inspiration – to honour the memory of John Sturge – father of team organiser Graham Surge – and raising vital funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Pancreatic cancer remains the deadliest common cancer in the UK, with more than half of people dying within three months of diagnosis. Tragically, 80% are diagnosed too late for life-saving surgery due to the disease’s vague symptoms and lack of early detection methods.
Thanks to overwhelming support, the group has raised an astonishing £107,000, exceeding their fundraising target and contributing to Pancreatic Cancer UK's wider £2 million goal. The funds will help accelerate the development of a much-needed early detection test, offering hope to the 10,500 people diagnosed annually in the UK.
For Paul, a seasoned runner who founded the Hospice of St Francis Running Club in Berkhamsted and has completed over 100 marathons, this achievement holds a special place:
“There was such a tide of positive joy around the course. We were cheered on throughout the entire race. This was my ninth London Marathon but definitely the most special. We’re grateful to everyone who supported us and helped us to raise much-needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.”
Machins Solicitors LLP congratulates Paul and the entire team on their record-breaking achievement and is proud to have supported this incredible endeavour.
Donations can still be made via the group’s Just Giving Page - www.justgiving.com/page/red-construction-1726690268543