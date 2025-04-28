Ten-person test tube rack break world record at London Marathon for Pancreatic Cancer UK

The group raised over £107,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK

Machins Solicitors LLP is proud to announce that family law partner, Paul Owen, alongside nine friends from his local running club Happy Feet, has smashed a Guinness World Record during the London Marathon – all in support of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 27th April 2025, Paul Owen took on the iconic 26.2-mile challenge with teammates Graham Surge, Chris and Fran Setterfield, Richard Yeeles, Jodie Simpson, Marcela Bell, Julie Pritchett, and Claire and Simon Short. United by a shared passion for running and an important cause, the group aimed to break the record for the "Fastest marathon in a ten-person costume," running the entire course dressed as ten test tubes in a test tube rack.

Supported by numerous sponsors, including Machins Solicitors LLP, the team surpassed expectations, completing the marathon in an incredible 5 hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds, shattering the previous record of 6 hours, 32 minutes, and 5 seconds by an astounding 51minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their inspiration – to honour the memory of John Sturge – father of team organiser Graham Surge – and raising vital funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Pancreatic cancer remains the deadliest common cancer in the UK, with more than half of people dying within three months of diagnosis. Tragically, 80% are diagnosed too late for life-saving surgery due to the disease’s vague symptoms and lack of early detection methods.

World Record broken for fastest marathon in a ten-person costume

Thanks to overwhelming support, the group has raised an astonishing £107,000, exceeding their fundraising target and contributing to Pancreatic Cancer UK's wider £2 million goal. The funds will help accelerate the development of a much-needed early detection test, offering hope to the 10,500 people diagnosed annually in the UK.

For Paul, a seasoned runner who founded the Hospice of St Francis Running Club in Berkhamsted and has completed over 100 marathons, this achievement holds a special place:

“There was such a tide of positive joy around the course. We were cheered on throughout the entire race. This was my ninth London Marathon but definitely the most special. We’re grateful to everyone who supported us and helped us to raise much-needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Machins Solicitors LLP congratulates Paul and the entire team on their record-breaking achievement and is proud to have supported this incredible endeavour.

Donations can still be made via the group’s Just Giving Page - www.justgiving.com/page/red-construction-1726690268543