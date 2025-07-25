Taylor Wimpey sponsors Bovingdon Classic Car Show

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has sponsored the third Bovingdon Classic Car Show with a £1,000 donation; the event took place on Sunday 6th July on the Village Green in Bovingdon.

The event, which is in its third year, is run by the Bovingdon Classic Car Show committee. This year’s show attracted more than 250 classic vehicles over twenty-years-old, including cars, commercial trucks, motorcycles, military vehicles and fire engines.

On the day, over 4,000 people attended the event and were able to enjoy live entertainment and a selection of hot and cold food and beverages while exploring the variety of classic cars available. The funds raised by the event will be donated to four good causes - 1st Bovingdon Scout Group’s upcoming scout hall that is being built at Grange Farm, St Lawrence Church’s ‘Patience’ project that aims to build a new community use annexe, the Bovingdon School Academy Parents Association’s fundraising for vital school equipment and playground enhancements, and the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation, which is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local events happening near its Bovingdon Grange development in Bovingdon, helped towards costs of the day, ensuring the maximum profit could be raised.

Rob Hillier, Bovingdon Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day Committee Chairman, said: “It was a glorious day of almost total sunshine, despite absolute downpours in neighbouring towns throughout the day. The hard work and effort, and a year of planning, delivered a super show, according to early feedback.

“We are very grateful for the support of Taylor Wimpey, and of all of our sponsors that have helped ensure the event raises several thousand pounds for local good causes and charities.”

Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are proud to support the Bovingdon Classic Car Show this year as a sponsor. Events like these are important to the Bovingdon community in not only creating a fun day out for locals to attend and learn more about classic cars, but to also raise money for essential charities and causes in the local area.”

