Taylor Walton supports Hertfordshire dance student through Rising Star initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Walton is proud to announce that, as part of its ongoing community support, the law firm has awarded its 2025 Rising Star funding to a talented local dance student who was nominated by Phoebe Shergold-Willis, of SASA School of Performing Arts Ltd.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative, which was launched in 2024, is designed to help young people access opportunities in competitive sports, academics, and other hobbies by providing financial assistance for training, competitions, and necessary equipment.

This year’s Rising Star is a passionate and dedicated dancer who plans to compete in several events this year, with funding directed toward her lessons, costumes, and competition entry fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Walton’s Rising Star Initiative is a key part of the firm’s broader commitment to making a positive impact on the communities that surround its offices. By helping young people pursue their ambitions, Taylor Walton hopes to inspire growth and confidence that extends beyond the classroom or studio.

Rising Stars 2025

“We’re incredibly excited to support this young dancer and look forward to seeing all the progress she will undoubtedly make,” said Emily Waddell, Head of Marketing at Taylor Walton. “The Rising Star Initiative is about more than just funding—it's about empowering young individuals to reach their full potential. At Taylor Walton, we believe in the power of community, and we’re committed to helping others achieve their dreams, whether on the stage, in the classroom, or beyond.”

Phoebe Shergold-Willis, Founder and Managing Director of SASA School of Performing Arts and SASA’s Youth Programme CIC nominated her student for this award and was delighted when she was selected. Phoebe said “SASA’s ethos is to make the performing arts accessible to all and having awards like this really helps support students who may otherwise struggle to attend class. We are so grateful and know that our talented student will now thrive and fly at SASA”.

The Rising Star Initiative will continue to support local talent in the years to come, offering opportunities for young people to shine and achieve success in their chosen fields.