Subway® Jarman Square celebrates Customer Appreciation Day with free 6-inch sub offer

Subway Jarman Sq

On 27th June, Subway® at Jarman Square, Hemel Hempstead is thanking its loyal customers by giving away a free 6-inch sub with any drink purchase during its first-ever Customer Appreciation Day.

Subway® at Jarman Square, Hemel Hempstead invites the community to its Customer Appreciation Day on 27th June from 10AM to 6PM.

To say “thank you” for your continued support, every guest who buys a drink will receive a complimentary 6-inch sub—choose from classics like Turkey Breast, Veggie Delite®, or the fan-favourite Tuna, all Halal certified.

Bring your family and friends, and join us as we celebrate the heart of our business: you, our valued customers!