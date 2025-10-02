Still making waves! 93-year-old Knebworth care home resident reignites passion for sailing

A Knebworth care home resident with a lifelong passion for sailing got his sea legs back.

From renovating a small dinghy as a teenager to sailing across the Channel in his early 20s, 93-year-old John Bryant, who lives at Care UK’s Knebworth, on London Road, has spent much of his life enjoying boats.

Having lived in Twickenham most of his life, John's weekends were often spent in Portsmouth working on boats or sailing in the Solent, and holidays were dedicated to trips across France, the Channel Islands, and the Thames estuary. Even after selling his boat in his mid-70s, John continued rowing on the Thames twice a week until the age of 91.

Inspired by memories of his many adventures, John wished to experience sailing once more – and with the help of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, and charity Wetwheels, his dream was brought to life.

To honour his lifelong love of the water, John was taken on a special journey along the iconic Dover coastline. Departing from Dover Harbour, he travelled at an exhilarating 28 knots toward Ramsgate, soaking in the sea air and the rich maritime history of the region.

John even had the chance to take the helm, steering the boat happily before being surprised with a rendition of the Dam Busters theme – his favourite tune – played over the speakers as the boat returned to harbour.

Reflecting on his special day, John said: “I had a fantastic day! I was most impressed with how the boat engines have improved since I was last sailing.”

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “John has so many wonderful memories of his time on the water, and we knew how much it would mean to him to experience sailing again. Thanks to the Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to share the hobbies and experiences that matter most to them, we were able to make his wish a reality.

“At Care UK, we believe that moving into a care home does not mean giving up the activities that bring joy and purpose, and John’s passion for sailing is a great example of how we can help residents continue lifelong hobbies.

“The Wetwheels team were fantastic in helping us make this happen. Seeing John take the wheel and enjoy every moment out on the water was truly special. This memorable voyage was more than a trip; it was a celebration of John’s enduring connection to the sea.”

Knebworth is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own hair salon, bar and café.

