Still GIN-credible at 102! Knebworth care home resident celebrates milestone birthday

A resident at a care home in Hertfordshire has celebrated her 102nd birthday with a special tipple that was ‘just the tonic’.

Team members at Care UK’s Knebworth Care Home, on London Road, pulled out all the stops to mark Ellen Coulson’s big day with a party attended by family, friends and fellow residents, complete with balloons, a delicious rainbow cake prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef – and a toast with her favourite tipple, a gin and tonic.

Ellen was born on 26th April 1923 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. During the Second World War, she served in the Women’s Royal Air Force (WRAF) and was stationed in Norfolk. After the war, she worked as a telephonist for a small steel exporting firm in Enfield.

In 1945, Ellen married her husband, Dave, and the couple went on to have four children. Over the years, Ellen lived in Cheshunt and later moved to Knebworth.

Ellen Coulson, 102, celebrating her milestone birthday at Care UK’s Knebworth Care Home

Ellen has always enjoyed an active lifestyle, with hobbies including cycling, swimming, walking – and even riding on donkeys. When asked about her secret to living a long life, Ellen shared: “A good gin and tonic!”

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “Ellen is a much-loved member of the Knebworth family, and it was an honour to celebrate her 102nd birthday with her. She’s led such a fascinating life, and her positive attitude and great sense of humour are truly inspiring. The team worked hard to make sure she had a day to remember – and of course, we made sure there was plenty of gin and tonic to go around!”

Knebworth is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own hair salon, bar and café.

