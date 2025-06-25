Stevenage care home brings the community together for Care Home Open Week 2025

Woodlands View Care Home, operated by HC-One and located in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, proudly took part in Care Home Open Week by hosting a vibrant community celebration on Friday 20th June 2025, as part of HC-One’s national theme: ‘The Big Summer Weekender’.

The event brought together residents, colleagues, families, and members of the wider community for a day filled with connection, entertainment, and summer cheer. With the sun shining and smiles all around, the home was alive with a joyful and welcoming atmosphere.

Woodlands View was honoured to welcome The Deputy Mayor of Stevenage, Councillor Lloyd Briscoe, who spent quality time engaging with residents, staff, and guests. His kind nature and great sense of humour made a lasting impression and added a touch of civic pride to the day.

Also in attendance was Myla Arceno, the former Mayor of Stevenage (2023/2024), a cherished supporter of Woodlands View. Her continued presence at events is greatly valued by the community and the home.

The day’s festivities were headlined by a performance from the brilliant Three’s Company singers, who had everyone on their feet singing and dancing to classic favourites. Their energy and talent brought a true party feel to the celebration.

The event was further enriched by the presence of students and teachers from Greenside School, who have developed strong friendships with residents through their regular weekly visits. Their participation made the day even more meaningful.

No celebration is complete without great food, and the Head Chef and kitchen team at Woodlands View delivered a delicious selection of cupcakes, creamy scones, and a refreshing orange and cherry fruit punch—enjoyed by all who attended.

In a heartwarming display of commitment, several staff members joined the festivities on their day off, bringing along their children and partners to share in the joy of the occasion.

A special thank you goes to Woodlands View’s incredible Wellbeing Team, Jo, Tracy, Jess, and Julie, whose creativity, dedication, and hard work made the event such a memorable success. Their passion and planning were at the heart of what made the day so special.

Natasha Simms, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Woodlands View Care Home, said: “Care Home Open Week is a wonderful opportunity to open our doors to the community and celebrate the amazing relationships we have here. Friday’s event brought people of all ages together in such a positive and uplifting way, it truly reflected the spirit of Woodlands View. A huge thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative organised by Championing Social Care, giving care homes across the UK the opportunity to connect with their local communities and highlight the rewarding aspects of care home life. HC-One’s chosen theme, ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, celebrated British summer nostalgia with music, decorations, food, and fun.