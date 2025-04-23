Step Up for Hertfordshire – Join the Founders 6-Marathon Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping Herts, a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people, is calling on the people of Hertfordshire to lace up their boots and join the Founders 6-Marathon Challenge this May!

From 12th to 24th May, Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell, the co-founders of Helping Herts, will walk the equivalent of six marathons in two weeks, covering 12 stunning 13-mile routes across the county. The challenge aims to raise vital funds for charities supporting children and young people in Hertfordshire.

Join the challenge!

Walk one loop, several, or all twelve! Whether you’re walking solo, with friends, or as a business team, this challenge is a great way to get active while supporting a worthy cause.

Founders Jim (left) and Gordon (middle)

Where we'll be walking:

12th May – Bishop’s Stortford

13th May – Newgate Street

14th May – Royston

15th May – Chipperfield Common

16th May – Shenley

17th May – Hertford

19th May – Kings Langley

20th May – Stanstead Abbotts

21st May – Sandridge

22nd May – Great Gaddesdon

23rd May – Kimpton

24th May – Codicote

Each walk starts at 10am with breaks along the route.

Why get involved?

Founders taking on the challenge in 2024

Make a Difference: Funds raised will go directly to Helping Herts and its 12 charity partners. Plus, match funding will double your impact!

Enjoy the Outdoors: Discover Hertfordshire’s breathtaking walking routes.

Challenge Yourself: Whether you walk one loop or the full challenge, it’s a great personal achievement.

Team Building: Businesses can enter teams for a fun, meaningful corporate challenge.

Gordon Morrison, co-founder of Helping Herts, said: “Join us for one loop or all twelve – every step makes a difference. We can’t wait to see people come together to support a fantastic cause.”

Jim Tatchell, co-founder of Helping Herts, said: "Taking on this challenge is about more than just walking – it's about uniting our community to make a real impact for children and young people. We’re so excited to have people join us in making this event a success and helping us raise vital funds for such an important cause."

How to take part:

Simply register on our website, choose your loops, and start fundraising. Whether walking alone, with friends, or as a team, every step helps improve the lives of children and young people in Hertfordshire.

If you're not able to take part, you can support us by donating or sponsoring a walker – every contribution counts!

Let’s make this a challenge to remember! Register today and start your journey!