Steam train wish granted for Three Rivers resident

On 7th September, a wish to go on a steam train became reality for Michael Kafka, from Three Rivers, thanks to a unique 20th anniversary celebration from one of the UK’s leading providers of home care, Caremark.

Michael, who receives regular home care support from the team at Caremark Three Rivers, was selected as one of just 20 recipients across the UK to have a personal wish granted through the company’s Care for a Wish initiative – a national campaign launched to celebrate Caremark’s 20th anniversary.

No longer physically able to maintain his hobby of building model railways, or even leave the house independently, Michael’s wish was to have a day out on a steam train so that he could enjoy his passion for trains. To make the visit possible for Michael, Louise Swift and Melissa Hewitt, Care Assistants at Caremark Three Rivers, accompanied him on a memorable trip to Leighton Buzzard Railway.

Caremark Limited funded and coordinated an entire experience, from a specially organised taxi to lunch at Number One Kitchen in Leighton Buzzard. This was followed by an afternoon at the Autumn Steam Gala at Leighton Buzzard Railway, an event celebrating the history of steam trains. The heritage steam train journey took passengers from Page Park to Stonehenge Works, lasting around an hour and a half. After enjoying conversations with railway staff, Michael rounded off his day with a visit to the gift shop.

Pictured: Michael with Caremark Care Assistants Louise Swift and Melissa Hewitt and staff at Leighton Buzzard Railway.

Talking about his experience, Micheal commented: “The steam train was something I thought I would not be able to do due to being in a wheelchair.” He also mentioned how he enjoyed the company of his care assistants, Louise and Melissa and said: “It was a fantastic day, and I really enjoyed myself. I was very pleased with the food – [the whole experience] was excellent.”

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, talked about the importance of the initiative: “It’s incredibly humbling to be able to grant these wishes for the people we care for. Every single entry we received was meaningful, and the ones we’ve been able to fulfil have been especially poignant. These wishes are all about the opportunity for our customers to have moments of joy and connection and create new memories that will be cherished.

“Making experiences happen for our wonderful customers like Michael is a complete privilege. It speaks to the very essence of who we are as a home care provider — committed to enhancing quality of life, not just meeting care needs.

“This campaign isn’t just a celebration of 20 years – it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. We’re here to support people’s wellbeing, dignity and joy as we all believe life is for living, not just existing.”