Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield’s ‘Candilicious’ Performance in the West End!

Stagecoach Welwyn-Hatfield’s Junior Troupe were thrilled to make their super sweet West End Debut at The Shaftesbury Theatre as part of Stagecoach Live. A group performance featuring Stagecoach students from across the country.

The young performers, aged between 7-11 years old, were given the responsibility of opening Act 2 of the show. The performance was entitled ‘Candyman’ a Wonka inspired mash-up of singing and dancing, featuring hits such as ‘Lollipop’ by Mika and ‘Pure Imagination’, a song popularised by its performance in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Stagecoach Principal and Stagecoach Mum herself, Alice Nicholson was immensely proud of her troupe’s hard work: ‘This story is amazing because it shows just how powerful and transformative performing arts can be for children. Watching a group of 7-11 year olds perform with such passion, skill, and confidence on a world-famous stage is truly moving. The group made an incredible team and performed with confidence, character, and energy, which was absolutely captivating to watch. It’s amazing what a group so young can achieve with passion and hard work in just a few months!’

The excitement for the performance has been brewing since October 2024, when students were first invited to take part, and rehearsals have been ongoing since January. The twenty-two students who were lucky enough to take part, all from Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and the surrounding areas, consisted of

Nicole - 11, Rose - 9, Daliana-Andreea - 10, Skylar - 10, Oliver - 11, Ariella - 10, Oliver - 11, Raffety - 9, Stella - 7, Lily - 11, Erin - 8, Sebastian - 9, Lara - 9, Ava - 8, Lavinia - 8, Jessica - 9, Leticia - 8, Alexandru - 10, Evie - 8, Annabelle - 9, Liliane – 9 and Sophie – 10.

Quotes from the audience of this inspiring groups performance include:

‘The piece had a magical opening.’

‘Everyone lived their role.’

Welwyn Hatfield students on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre

‘The Singing in ‘Lollipop’ was joyous!’

‘The street dance in ‘Harder, better, faster, stronger’ had real energy and power.’

Stagecoach Welwyn-Hatfield not only gives students the opportunity to explore their love of the performing arts through weekly classes, holiday workshops, and incredible opportunities, it gives students a community where they can grow their confidence, self-esteem, and creativity. Working towards something as fulfilling as performing in the West End at such a young age gives children lifelong memories, friends, and confidence.

Shaftesbury Theatre isn’t the only opportunity the students at Stagecoach Welwyn-Hatfield have had to shine! Previous opportunities have included performing at Indigo @ The O2, Welwyn Garden City Vintage Festival, and soon, some students will get the chance to audition to perform at Disneyland Paris.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Welwyn-Hatfield please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/welwynhatfield or call Principal Alice Nicholson on 07398 260063