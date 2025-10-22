Stagecoach Performing Arts Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead celebrate decade of talent with all-star concert

2025 marks a decade of musical education excellence at the Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Stagecoach, run by husband and wife team David Hunter and Tara Dixon.

To celebrate their ten-year anniversary, the school hosted a spectacular concert at The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, bringing together current students and alumni for an unforgettable showcase of talent.

The concert featured performances from David Hunter, whose impressive stage credits include Waitress, Kinky Boots, Once, Time Traveller’s Wife, and the recently premiered musical 13 Going on 30. Joining him were Chloe Hart (Six, Wicked, Operation Mincemeat), Allyson Browne (Hamilton, Les Misérables), and Stephen Leask (School of Rock, Back to the Future), alongside the school’s current students and graduates from over the past ten years.

“It was a truly special night,” said David Hunter. “Seeing former students and current students performing side by side, and sharing that love for theatre, really highlighted ten amazing years of our school’s journey.”

Principals Tara and Dave with former, current students and teachers

David himself has just returned from starring as Matt Flamhaff in the world premiere of the musical 13 Going on 30 at the 2000-seat Manchester Opera House.

Directed by Heathers filmmaker Andy Fickman and starring Lucie Jones, the show has already made a huge impact online. The opening number, featuring a cast of young actors, went viral and has become the most viewed video ever on Whatsonstage.com, reaching 13 million views. David is now back at Stagecoach to share his professional experience and knowledge with his students!

Continuing the week’s excitement, students will also take part in a special workshop with Leesa Tulley, star of Six the Musical and Why Am I So Single?. Winner of a prestigious Stage Debut Award alongside stars such as Rachel Zegler, Leesa will be sharing insights from her career and teaching students some of the choreography from Six.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts please contact via email [email protected] or 07956 945181.