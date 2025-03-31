St Pauls Care Centre’s ‘custard chaos’ raises funds for Marie Curie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team members at St Pauls Care Centre embraced the mess for a good cause on Friday, 28th March, as they took part in a hilarious and heartwarming fundraiser in support of Marie Curie. Team members braved the ultimate challenge—sitting in a bath of custard while having custard pies hurled at their faces—all in the name of charity.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which was met with plenty of laughter and cheer, saw staff, residents, and visitors come together to support the vital work Marie Curie does for individuals with terminal illnesses. The home’s garden was transformed into a ‘custard zone’ as spectators eagerly watched the good-natured chaos unfold.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Lucie Wright, Activities and Wellbeing Lead. “We wanted to do something a bit different, something fun that would bring everyone together while raising money for such an important cause. The response has been amazing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With donations pouring in from residents, families, and team members, the event exceeded expectations, raising over £250 so far to help Marie Curie continue providing expert end-of-life care and support.

St Pauls Care Centre raises funds for Marie Curie

The atmosphere was filled with community spirit, proving once again that St Pauls Care Centre is not just a place of care but also one of camaraderie and kindness.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team for getting stuck in—quite literally!” added Yasmin Fatima, Care Home Manager. “A huge thank you to everyone who donated and took part. It’s moments like these that make a real difference.”

As the custard was washed away and the final pies were thrown, one thing remained clear: St Pauls Care Centre’s commitment to supporting charitable causes and spreading joy is as strong as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who missed out but would still like to contribute, donations can still be made to Marie Curie via the centre’s fundraising page Westgate Healthcare is fundraising for Marie Curie

For more updates and events at St. Paul’s Care Centre, follow Facebook or visit St Pauls Care Centre.