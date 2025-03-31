St Pauls Care Centre’s ‘custard chaos’ raises funds for Marie Curie
The event, which was met with plenty of laughter and cheer, saw staff, residents, and visitors come together to support the vital work Marie Curie does for individuals with terminal illnesses. The home’s garden was transformed into a ‘custard zone’ as spectators eagerly watched the good-natured chaos unfold.
“It was a brilliant day,” said Lucie Wright, Activities and Wellbeing Lead. “We wanted to do something a bit different, something fun that would bring everyone together while raising money for such an important cause. The response has been amazing!”
With donations pouring in from residents, families, and team members, the event exceeded expectations, raising over £250 so far to help Marie Curie continue providing expert end-of-life care and support.
The atmosphere was filled with community spirit, proving once again that St Pauls Care Centre is not just a place of care but also one of camaraderie and kindness.
“We’re incredibly proud of our team for getting stuck in—quite literally!” added Yasmin Fatima, Care Home Manager. “A huge thank you to everyone who donated and took part. It’s moments like these that make a real difference.”
As the custard was washed away and the final pies were thrown, one thing remained clear: St Pauls Care Centre’s commitment to supporting charitable causes and spreading joy is as strong as ever.
For those who missed out but would still like to contribute, donations can still be made to Marie Curie via the centre’s fundraising page Westgate Healthcare is fundraising for Marie Curie
For more updates and events at St. Paul’s Care Centre, follow Facebook or visit St Pauls Care Centre.