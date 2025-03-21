St Pauls Care Centre welcomes Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead for a Knitting and Crochet Club

Residents enjoying knitting and crochet club with Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

St Pauls Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead was delighted to welcome the lovely ladies from Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead to spend a wonderful afternoon with our residents, sharing their expertise in knitting and even teaching us a bit of crochet!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This gathering saw residents coming together over steaming cups of tea and coffee, accompanied by a delicious selection of pastries. The room buzzed with laughter and conversation as everyone embraced the joy of learning new skills, exchanging stories, and reminiscing about past crafting experiences.

The Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead team brought a wealth of knowledge and patience, guiding residents through intricate knitting techniques and introducing them to the art of crochet. Whether a seasoned knitter or an absolute beginner, everyone found something to enjoy, and the session was filled with creativity and camaraderie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This wonderful initiative is a regular club for residents, organised by our dedicated Activities and Wellbeing Lead, Lucie Wright. These sessions not only provide a fantastic opportunity to engage in meaningful activities but also foster a strong sense of community and friendship within our home.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the talented members of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead for their generosity and enthusiasm. Their passion for all things woolly has truly inspired our residents, and we look forward to many more sessions filled with knitting, crochet, and companionship!

If you or a loved one would like to learn more about the activities at St Pauls Care Centre, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We are always eager to welcome new faces and hands ready to create something beautiful!

For more updates and events at St. Paul’s Care Centre, follow Facebook or visit St Pauls Care Centre.