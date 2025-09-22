St Pauls Care Centre completes 10km charity walk for Alzheimer’s Society

Residents and team members from St Paul’s Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead recently completed a 10km charity walk in Gadebridge Park to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society. The event brought the local community together and raised vital funds for people living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two residents, joined the St Pauls activities team for the challenge. The group enjoyed sunshine, fresh air, and music from a portable speaker that kept everyone motivated as they walked laps around the park. Supporters stopped to chat, offered words of encouragement, and donated generously along the way.

The walk took just over four hours to complete. Thanks to the kindness of families, friends, and members of the public, the team raised £172 for the Alzheimer’s Society. This money will help the charity provide support, resources, and advice for people living with dementia and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Wright, Activities Lead at St Pauls Care Centre, shared her thanks:

St Pauls Resident and the care homes activities team on their 10km walk

“Thank you to the public we met, to those who donated, my wonderful activities team and of course our residents who got involved. We had such a brilliant day and it means so much to raise money for this important cause.”

At St Pauls Care Centre, dementia care is at the heart of daily life. The team is dedicated to supporting residents and also offers guidance to families facing the challenges of dementia. Taking part in this charity walk was a chance to raise awareness, connect with the community, and show support for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s.

Watch the video to see highlights from the day: https://fb.watch/CgU16ZebDo/

Donations are still open. Please consider supporting the Alzheimer’s Society and helping them continue their essential work. JustGiving Donation Page