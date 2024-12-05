St Pauls Care Centre completes 10-hour cycle challenge on Elf Day to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
The event, held on Thursday 4th December, saw the care home team come together to pedal for a cause close to their hearts, dressed head-to-toe in festive elf attire. The stationary cycling challenge took place in the home’s reception area, where a festive atmosphere fuelled the riders with music, cheer, and plenty of encouragement.
“This was more than just a challenge—it was a celebration of teamwork, compassion, and the holiday spirit,” said Lucy Wright, Activities Lead. “Our staff were so excited to take part, and the support from our residents, relatives and the local community has been incredible.”
The 10-hour event has raised an impressive £255 so far, which will go towards funding Alzheimer’s Society’s vital work in supporting those affected by dementia and advancing research to find a cure.
Highlights of the day included:
· Residents cheering on participants and even taking turns pedalling!
· Elf-themed activities running alongside the challenge to keep the festive mood alive.
· A delicious spread of holiday treats for everyone who came to show their support.
The event was part of Elf Day, a nationwide initiative by the Alzheimer’s Society that encourages communities to embrace their inner elf while raising awareness and funds for dementia care and research.
Lucie Baker, Group Wellbeing and Activities Lead added: “Dementia touches so many lives, including those in our own care home. It’s heartwarming to know that our efforts will contribute to such an important cause.”
About Alzheimer’s Society:
The Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, working tirelessly to improve the lives of people affected by dementia through support, research, and campaigning.