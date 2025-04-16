Sport for Good: A legacy of activity, community and lifesaving impact across Hertfordshire

Hosted in one of Hertfordshire’s most popular green spaces, the unveiling was a fitting end to Annie’s year of Sport for Good, surrounded by organisations, supporters, and community members who have helped bring this project to life. Special thanks go to Tarmac and Friends of Panshanger Park, whose support made it possible to install this life-saving equipment in such a vital and well-used location.

As Annie Brewster concluded her remarkable year, Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership is celebrating the wide-reaching impact of a year built on connection, partnerships, and the power of physical activity.

Through her role as both High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and HSP Board Member, Annie has championed the power of Sport for Good, helping unite individuals, organisations, and charities across the county. From walking groups to community events, accessible sports sessions to creative fundraising, her leadership has helped shine a light on how physical activity can unite people, boost wellbeing, and – as this latest installation shows – even help save lives.

A lasting legacy of her year, the new defibrillator and bleed control kit installed at Panshanger Park, a space enjoyed by thousands of walkers, parkrunners and families every week. The defibrillator was made possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of HSP, generous donations, and the fantastic work of Hearts for Herts Charity, who installed the unit – their 35th defibrillator in Hertfordshire.

“We are delighted to have fundraised and installed a solar powered defibrillator cabinet, defibrillator and bleed control kit. This is an extra special day for us as it’s our 35th defibrillator installation and 180th bleed control kit," said Justin Honey-Jones, Chair and Paramedic at Hearts for Herts Charity. “Panshanger Park is not only a beautiful green space but also a place that offers so much to so many people. We want to ensure lifesaving equipment is available across Hertfordshire and available to all 24/7.”

The installation follows a successful Rowathon challenge completed by the HSP team in January, which raised over £1,000 to support the initiative.

Charlotte Bird, Officer at Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership, said: “We are thrilled to have helped fundraise for the new solar-powered defibrillator and are very grateful to all those who donated. To have this life-saving equipment available in a hard-to-reach area for first responders is very reassuring for the public when accessing beautiful green spaces and helps achieve our vision of more people, more active, more often.”

Cllr Jim Brown, Mayor of Stevenage, also played a key role in supporting HSP throughout his year of office. A long-time advocate for health and wellbeing, he chose HSP as one of his Mayoral charities and actively took part in fundraising – clocking up 10km during the Rowathon to boost the total distance rowed.

The collaboration between local government, charities, and the community is a shining example of how partnerships can make a lasting difference.

Annie Brewster, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, reflected: “This has been a truly uplifting year. I’ve seen first-hand how movement – in all its forms – creates connection, breaks down barriers, and helps people thrive. From new friendships to lifesaving action, the impact of sport and physical activity extends far beyond the pitch or park. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

With a focus on inclusivity and wellbeing, HSP will continue to build on the momentum of the past year to ensure physical activity remains a positive force for good in communities across Hertfordshire.

