Specialist brain injury care home named finalist in prestigious national awards

A Waltham Abbey care home that provides specialist nursing care and rehabilitation services for people living with acquired brain injuries (ABI) and neurological conditions has been named a finalist in the Neurological and Complex Care Awards 2025.

The awards mark a brand new, inaugural initiative, launched by Care Talk magazine, and recognise the vital contributions of individuals, teams and organisations within the neurological and complex care sector.

The team at the 29-bedroom home, 1 Sewardstone Close, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Neurological Care Provider’ category and they celebrated their achievement at their yearly Heart of Gold event. Both the event and the shortlisting recognises the dedicated team’s commitment to improving the outcomes and quality of life for their residents through their high standard of care and exceptional innovation in neuro rehabilitation.

Home manager Marie Goodwin, who has led the home since 2016, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a finalist for this award. Being shortlisted is an honour and a reflection of the passion, expertise and compassion shown by every one of our team members. Their dedication is unwavering, and the wellbeing and goals of our residents are at the heart of everything we do.

“Our aim is to always provide the best care and to support residents on their rehabilitation journeys, empowering them to rebuild skills, regain independence and live fulfilling lives.”

The home’s highly skilled multi-disciplinary team brings together their range of slow-stream specialisms, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and psychiatry. Additional personalised support comes from the home’s lifestyle coordinators who arrange complementary therapies such as music and movement and sensory care. The team’s combined skills provide the maximum quality of life and the best possible care for the residents and their complex care needs.

For resident Clare, 42, who was working in the banking industry, a fall resulted in an ABI and Kluver-Bucy syndrome – a rare behavioural impairment. The home’s in-house clinical and psychiatric team were able to provide her with specialist training and resources, supporting her to improve her quality of life, while maintaining her dignity. The team have also helped her to connect with other residents and to enjoy their outings and events. “I’m still the life and soul of the party!” said Clare.

The home prides itself on offering a comprehensive programme of meaningful and engaging activities for all residents. Its focus on community engagement includes regular outings that provide opportunities for residents to build confidence.

Earlier this year 1 Sewardstone Court celebrated its fourth consecutive ‘Outstanding’ accreditation from the brain injury charity, Headway, achieving the top rating across all six areas of assessment. The report praised the team for their “strong person-centred approach” and their “highly individualised support plans”.

The tailored care plans are delivered in the home’s purpose-built environment and innovative use of video technology which tracks and evaluates each resident’s progress. Rehabilitation mantras such as “every interaction forms part of recovery” inspire the residents, their loved ones and the team to push for and celebrate every success.

“The progress of our residents means everything to us,” Marie continued. “Every interaction counts and is important for recovery. Not just obvious ones such as physio in the gym, but everyday interactions like playing a game, making a cup of tea, or going shopping.

“For example, our cleaners support our residents in cleaning their own bedrooms. Everything we do is an opportunity for rehabilitation.

“We will continue to innovate and champion specialist neurorehabilitation so that every resident has the best possible chance of achieving their goals.”

The team are looking forward to finding out if they have won their category and the winners will be announced at a gala event in central London on October 28.