South Hill Centre and Cardo celebrate a decade of partnership empowering local residents in Hemel Hempstead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The South Hill Centre serves as a vital hub for the community, offering a wide range of services and activities. Among its flagship initiatives is the twice-weekly Employability and Wellness Hub, run in partnership with Dacorum Healthy Hub.
This free drop-in service helps individuals build essential skills, access wellness resources, and overcome barriers to employment.
Cardo’s partnership with the Centre has included a variety of contributions over the years, from providing office furniture to much-needed gravel for the Centre’s car park—a simple but essential improvement that would have been challenging for the charity to arrange independently.
Since 2023, Cardo’s team has attended the Hub every month, providing hands-on guidance for local residents. This includes CV writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and broader support with personal challenges that often act as barriers to employment.
To provide further support, Cardo has collaborated with Hart Learning and Development Employability Courses, to deliver tailored employability skills training for Borough residents held at The South Hill Centre.
Mark Peart, Hub Co-ordinator at The South Hill Centre, praised the partnership: “The support we’ve received from Cardo, particularly through the Employability & Wellness Hub, has been invaluable. From helping individuals with CVs and interview preparation to offering guidance on personal challenges, the impact has been significant.
“Cardo’s commitment to truly engaging with our work, rather than just offering one-off gestures, sets them apart. Their willingness to walk alongside us and the individuals we support makes a tangible difference, helping us provide continuity and real hope for those who need it most.”
James Cook, Managing Director at Cardo said: “We’re incredibly proud to support The South Hill Centre and its invaluable work through the Employability & Wellness Hub. This partnership is a true reflection of community spirit—empowering individuals to build confidence, develop skills, and seize opportunities, which ultimately strengthens the whole community.
“Whether it’s building confidence with CV writing and interview preparation or simply being a friendly face offering guidance on life’s challenges, it’s inspiring to see the tangible impact we can make when we collaborate. We’re grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our connection with the Hemel Hempstead community and to play a part in creating brighter futures for local residents.”