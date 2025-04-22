Sir Mike Penning appointed President of Royal British Legion Hemel Hempstead Branch

By Jon M
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Sir Mike Penning, former MP for Hemel Hempstead, has been named as the new President of the Hemel Hempstead Branch of the Royal British Legion.

A steadfast supporter of the Royal British Legion since his election as MP in 2005, Sir Mike has been actively involved with all its local branches and the Hemel branch in particular.

Sir Mike’s military roots run deep, having joined the Army as a boy soldier serving in the Grenadier Guards, with deployments to Northern Ireland, Kenya, and Germany, alongside ceremonial duties in London.

Sir Mike served as Armed Forces Minister from 2016 to 2017.

Sir Mike said: “I am deeply honoured to take on this role and I pay tribute to Major Bob Fisher, who is retiring having done a first-class job as President. Bob has served with distinction for many years and earned widespread respect within the Legion.

“As a lifelong advocate for the Royal British Legion’s vital work—not only as the national custodian of Remembrance but also in providing lifelong support and friendship to veterans, serving Armed Forces members, and their families—I look forward to working with local members to continue this outstanding legacy.

“It truly is an honour.”

