Serving up dedication – Wojciech’s 15 years at St Pauls Care Centre

Head Chef at St Pauls Care Centre celebrates 15 years service

Wojciech’s journey to becoming Head Chef at St Pauls Care Centre is one of dedication, passion and a true love of food. His career began in Poland, where he spent four years studying cooking – balancing classroom learning with hands-on restaurant experience.

After graduating as a fully qualified Chef, Wojciech completed a year of mandatory military service. He worked in security during his service.

When his service ended, he returned to the kitchen and spent nine years honing his skills as a Chef in a hotel restaurant. Eager to try something new, Wojciech took a bold step. He bought a one-way ticket to the UK to begin an exciting new chapter in his life.

A New Beginning in the UK

Within a week of arriving, Wojciech secured a Chef position in an Italian restaurant in Ware, Hertfordshire. He worked there for three years. During this time, his Polish qualifications were officially translated. This allowed him to be recognised as a fully qualified Chef in the UK.

Living just a stone’s throw from Westgate House, our 109 bedded care home in Ware, Wojciech decided to pop in one day. He asked about kitchen vacancies. The team quickly recognised Wojciech’s potential and it wasn’t long before he started working in the kitchen. Over the next nine months, he embraced the Westgate Way. He built-up valuable experience that would shape the next stage of his career.

Finding a Home at St Pauls Care Centre

After proving himself at Westgate House, Wojciech’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. Mrs Patel, the owner of Westgate Healthcare, personally reached out to him with an exciting opportunity. This was a chef position at St Pauls Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead. Accommodation was arranged at the home so he could try it out. Within a month he knew this was the place for him.

15 years later, Wojciech is still proudly leading the kitchen team at St Pauls. In October 2024, he celebrated 15 years of service with the company. Tara, one of our directors, presented him with a long-service award and gift to mark the milestone.

Reflecting on his time, Wojciech has seen the company grow and improve over the years. However, the family feel and friendly team at St Pauls have always remained the same. Many of his colleagues have also been at St Pauls for over a decade. He values this greatly.

Passion for Food and Residents

Before joining Westgate Healthcare, Wojciech had never worked in a care setting. Now he says he wouldn’t change it for the world. He was trained in-house to prepare soft and puréed meals, initially across three levels. Later, he adapted to the new IDDSI framework in 2018, which introduced seven texture levels.

A true perfectionist, Wojciech takes pride in his work and loves what he does. He especially enjoys receiving feedback from residents. Their firm favourite is Shepherd’s Pie, but Wojciech regularly asks them for input when designing menus. While he follows seasonal menus, he ensures there is flexibility. This ensures every resident can enjoy each and every mealtime. One resident even bakes cakes once a month for everyone to share – a tradition that Wojciech and the residents alike look forward to.

Memorable Moments

When asked about his favourite memories, Wojciech recalls the Westgate Awards in November 2023 as a standout highlight. It was a special evening celebrating achievements and meeting staff from other homes across the group. He also fondly remembers his 10-year anniversary at St Pauls, which he says “feels like yesterday.”

Tailoring Activities for Everyone

When he’s not creating delicious meals at St Pauls, Wojciech has another passion that keeps him on his toes – DJing! He regularly takes to the decks on Saturday nights. He brings energy and a wide mix of music to pubs across Bedford and North West London. His love for music has even taken him to unique and exciting venues. This includes a memorable performance at a boat party on the River Thames in London in 2024. For Wojciech, DJing is more than just a hobby. It’s another way he expresses his creativity and connects with people, just as he does in the kitchen.

A Word from Yasmin, Home Manager

Yasmin, our Home Manager, has nothing but praise for Wojciech and the incredible impact he has on life at St Pauls. “Wojciech is an absolute asset to the home,” she says. “I completely trust him and I am confident that if CQC were to visit, the kitchen would always be in impeccable order. He is a perfectionist when it comes to his work and his reliability, trustworthiness and willingness to go above and beyond make him indispensable. The home would truly be lost without him.”

Beyond his culinary skills, Yasmin highlights the way Wojciech supports the entire team. He contributes to the warm, family atmosphere at St Pauls. His dedication and care not only ensure delicious, high-quality meals for residents but also set a standard of excellence that inspires everyone around him.

Apple pie made with apples from St Pauls Care Centre garden

Resident favourite beef stew

Smoked salmon summer classic

Thank You, Wojciech

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Wojciech for his commitment, passion and 15 years of outstanding service at St Pauls Care Centre. His hard work, creativity and care for our residents make a real difference every single day. We are so proud to have him as part of our Westgate Healthcare family. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones together.