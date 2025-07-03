School student prepares to launch own show

Ruby wants to revive Blue Peter for YouTube

At just 16 years old, Ruby Sussex is setting her sights on something big. The ambitious school student and YouTube creator is preparing to officially launch her own show on her channel, RubyTubeYT, a fresh new series that promises guests, talent showcases, and exclusive interviews — all created by and for the next generation.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby, who recently completed her GCSEs, has been working quietly but diligently behind the scenes to turn her online platform into something more structured, dynamic, and exciting. Her upcoming show, still under wraps in terms of title, is already generating buzz, with viewers eagerly anticipating a format that aims to reimagine classic children's programming with a modern digital twist

In a teaser video released on her channel, Ruby confidently declares:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blue Peter has died — so I’m bringing it back. Bigger, better, and bolder.”

Ruby Sussex

She continues: “I’m launching a fresh, new, and modern show. Get ready for guests, talents, and exclusive interviews. Are you ready? Make sure to hit subscribe and follow — because you aren’t gonna want to miss this.”

Filmed in and around Hertfordshire, the new series is said to feature multiple segments, offering everything from light-hearted interviews and guest appearances to creative talent showcases. Ruby is reportedly hand-picking young talent from across the country, including up-and-coming performers, content creators, and inspirational voices from Gen Z.

Though Ruby may be new to hosting her own show, she’s no stranger to the spotlight. In September last year, she spent time learning from top Irish YouTuber Adam B, known for his high-energy challenge videos and family content. Ruby has also drawn inspiration from popular northern YouTuber Joe Tasker, whose humorous and fast-paced content helped shape her own creative voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two years, Ruby has had the opportunity to meet and learn from several well-known personalities, including entrepreneur and speaker Simon Squibb, content creator Calum Harris, and her close friend and collaborator Lydia Alty.

Lydia, 20, has carved out her own space in the media world as one of the UK’s youngest royal journalists and documentary makers. Her YouTube channel, Royal Reporter Lydia, grew slowly during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and Coronation celebrations in 2023. Now, she’s lending her support and mentorship to Ruby — though she's quick to emphasize that Ruby is the true creative force behind the show.

“It’s all Ruby’s work,” Lydia said. “She does an amazing job, and I hope people can see what an incredible young lady she is. She truly has a heart of gold, so passionate, hardworking, talented and I can’t wait for people to support her fantastic new journey.”

As the launch date draws near, Ruby's audience continues to grow — and so does the excitement surrounding her new venture. With the promise of authentic, youth-led entertainment and a modern-day revival of traditional kids' television, Ruby Sussex may very well be ushering in a new era for young viewers.