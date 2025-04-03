Ruby Sussex: The 16-year-old rising star with big dreams of TV presenting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At just 16 years old, Ruby Sussex is already making waves in the world of entertainment, setting her sights on becoming a TV presenter.

With a passion for creating engaging content and a natural flair for entertaining audiences, Ruby has been working tirelessly to build her skills, grow her online presence, and prepare for a future in front of the camera.

A Childhood Dream Turned Aspiration

From a young age, Ruby was drawn to the world of media. “I have always loved creating videos and content,” she shares. “Ever since I was little, I would film videos with my sister, pretending we had our own popular YouTube channels! I loved presenting myself on camera, being silly, and making people laugh.” This passion only intensified as she grew older, inspiring her to launch her own YouTube channel, RubyTubeYT, in 2022.

Ruby’s presenting idols include Adam B, Joe Tasker, Ant and Dec, Alison Hammond, and Michael McIntyre. “What I admire most about Joe Tasker is that he stays true to himself—his personality shines through in everything he does. I believe that being authentic is essential for a presenter,” she explains. Seeing her role models successfully navigate YouTube and television has given Ruby the confidence to follow in their footsteps.

Her passion for presenting is not just about entertainment; she also wants to inspire and connect with audiences. “My goal is to inspire, entertain, and bring smiles to people’s faces,” Ruby adds. “I love how presenters can create a genuine bond with viewers, making them feel included and engaged.”

A Love for Live TV and High-Energy Shows

When asked what kind of presenting she’d like to do in the future, Ruby’s enthusiasm is clear. “I would love to present live shows because they bring an exciting and unpredictable energy,” she says. “There’s something about live TV that feels so raw and real—it keeps you on your toes, and I thrive in that kind of fast-paced environment.”

Ruby Sussex with her Adam B Accolade

Currently, she is focusing on children’s TV and dreams of working on popular programmes like Saturday Mash Up, Blue Peter, and CBBC live links. “I love the high-energy nature of children’s television,” she says. “It’s fun, engaging, and allows presenters to be their authentic, playful selves while interacting with kids and young viewers.” Looking further ahead, she hopes this could lead to mainstream opportunities such as game shows, chat shows, and entertainment events. “I would love to work on entertainment shows and live events, especially those that involve comedy, challenges, or audience interaction,” she adds.

Overcoming Challenges and Staying Focused

Pursuing a career in presenting at a young age hasn’t come without its obstacles. Ruby has faced criticism and bullying from peers who mocked her ambitions. “Since I started my YouTube channel, I’ve been very open about my future aspirations and goals, one of which is to become a children’s TV presenter,” she explains. “However, this openness led to some bullying from schoolmates. They judged and made fun of my dreams of becoming a presenter and YouTuber, and they mocked my lifestyle and strong mindset.”

Instead of letting negativity hold her back, Ruby used it as motivation. “Facing this kind of criticism has only made me more determined to pursue my dreams and prove that I can succeed despite the challenges,” she says. “Rather than letting their words bring me down, I used them as fuel to work harder, improve my content, and focus on my end goal.”

Learning from the Best: Adam B’s Channel Boost Programme

Ruby recently had the opportunity to learn from one of her biggest inspirations, Adam B, by joining his Channel Boost Programme. “I remember seeing Adam’s Instagram story promoting his first course, Channel Boost,” she recalls. “He was looking for people interested in potentially working alongside him while he shared valuable YouTube insights to help grow their channels. I applied with no expectation of getting a place. When I found out I was accepted, I was beyond excited!”

Being one of the youngest graduates in the programme helped Ruby build her confidence and refine her content creation skills. “The programme was such an eye-opening experience,” she says. “I was surrounded by like-minded creators, and I learned so much about how YouTube really works.”

One of the most valuable lessons Ruby learned was the importance of choosing and sticking to a niche. “Before Channel Boost, I was experimenting with different types of videos without a clear direction,” she explains. “Adam advised me to narrow my focus and create content that aligns with my personal brand. This shift in mindset has helped me become more confident in my content and has improved the quality of my videos.”

A Bright Future Ahead

With a clear vision for her future, Ruby is determined to continue honing her craft. After completing her GCSEs, she plans to attend a creative college specialising in media production, performing arts, and entertainment. “I’ll be studying Creative Media Production and Acting for Screen in Sixth Form,” she shares. “I want to gain as much experience as possible in different areas of the industry while also continuing to grow my YouTube channel.”

She is also actively seeking opportunities to gain hands-on experience in the industry. “I’m always looking for new ways to improve and gain experience,” she says. “Whether that’s through networking, attending workshops, or creating my own opportunities, I want to immerse myself in this industry as much as possible.”

When asked who she’d love to work alongside one day, Ruby immediately names Joe Tasker. “His energetic and engaging presenting style is something I truly admire, and I hope to follow in his footsteps,” she says. “I love how he connects with his audience and makes people laugh effortlessly.”

Advice for Aspiring Creators

For those looking to embark on a similar journey, Ruby has one key piece of advice: “Focus on quality over quantity and always do what you love—no matter what anyone else says. Stay true to yourself because you never know what could happen. One video could change everything!”

She encourages aspiring presenters and YouTubers to be persistent and not let setbacks discourage them. “Consistency is key,” she says. “It’s easy to compare yourself to others, but everyone’s journey is different. Keep pushing forward, keep improving, and eventually, your hard work will pay off.”

Final Thoughts

With her infectious energy, determination, and passion for entertaining, Ruby Sussex is undoubtedly a name to watch in the world of television presenting. Whether she’s engaging her audience through RubyTubeYT or preparing for a future in children’s TV, one thing is certain—this rising star is just getting started.