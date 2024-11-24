Royal recognition for local charities

Two local Hemel charities - Dacorum Community Trust and the Heather Club - have both just received the Kings Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their outstanding community work.

The two were nominated by the late former Mayor of Dacorum John Birnie and his Deputy, Alan Johnson. Only one other charity in Hertfordshire received the award this year.

The King’s Award is the highest award given to volunteer groups in the United Kingdom, equivalent to an MBE for volunteer groups. The award recognises exceptional work done by volunteer groups in their communities.

Dacorum Community Trust is a small, independent charity, that provides vital household support such as energy and supermarket vouchers, and essential household items for local people in financial crisis. Their dedicated team also provides a signposting and referral service to partner agencies within our wider community, to ensure our clients get all the help that they need.

Dena Tyler MBE, Trust Manager said: “We are very proud of this award. It is validation of the trust and reputation that we have built within the community, and the highest possible public recognition of everything our small charity has achieved throughout its years of service.

The award would not have been possible without our wonderful, passionate team and our incredible group of volunteers, their continuous hard work and dedication.

The Heather Club helps those with memory, communication, or cognition impairment to make friends, develop social skills and provide respite for carers. They provide a range of stimulating activities, entertainment and refreshments twice weekly in a friendly, happy, caring and safe environment. All clients are treated with an unconditional, positive regard.

The beneficiaries are both the clients and their carers living in Dacorum; the clients as recipients of trips and treats, the carers knowing their loved ones are with friends. As a small, local charity the club provides clients and carers with some relief twice weekly from a relationship that is frequently just 1-to-1. Both can enjoy sharing different experiences, ease their feelings of isolation and find companionship in a relaxed environment; alternatively, carers can enjoy some ‘me time’.